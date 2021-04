Presidio - Wood Line Presidio of San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

Andy Goldsworthy's Wood Line A few blocks east of Goldsworthy's more prominent Spire is this installation of fallen trees snaking through the still standing ones. Wood Line is located within the cypress grove near the intersection of Presidio Boulevard and West Pacific Avenue, just off Lovers’ Lane. Thousands drive by this spot and never notice it. It's a beautiful work. View it, walk around it, walk on it, experience how it changes over time.