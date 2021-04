Hverfisgata

You better be good or the Jule Lads will get you!

There's an old tale they tell the children in Iceland about these little elf-like creatures called the Jule Lads who live in the volcanic lands outside of Reykjavik. Traditionally, around Christmas time, they come down and cause all sorts of havoc, especially if you were a naughty child. However, in modern times, the legend has been altered a little to make them a bit friendlier and more endearing to the children, not unlike Santa's elves.