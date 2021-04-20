Hverfisgata
Hverfisgata, Reykjavík, Iceland
You better be good or the Jule Lads will get you!There's an old tale they tell the children in Iceland about these little elf-like creatures called the Jule Lads who live in the volcanic lands outside of Reykjavik. Traditionally, around Christmas time, they come down and cause all sorts of havoc, especially if you were a naughty child. However, in modern times, the legend has been altered a little to make them a bit friendlier and more endearing to the children, not unlike Santa's elves.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
That iconic Icelandic sweater
Friday and Saturday nights are big party nights along the main strip of bars in downtown Reykjavik (Hverfisgata). The locals look forward to it all week. Everyone is very friendly and I had no problem feeling at home with a beer in my hand and a smile on my face. And everyone comes dressed for the occasion. Everyone!
almost 7 years ago
Dress for success
The folks in Iceland are well known for their thirst, and after a long night of drinking till the sun comes up (which, depending on the time of year, can take a while) at the bars along Hverfisgata in downtown Reykjavik, you might need to stop and study this mural a bit on your way to work for a little help getting straightened out.