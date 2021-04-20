Kaffibarinn
101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Sun - Thur 3pm - 1am
Fri, Sat 3pm - 4:30am
KaffibarinnMellow café by day, raucous party bar at weekends, Kaffibarinn is one of Reykjavík’s quintessential nightspots. Marked with a London Underground logo on the outside, it boasts celebrity associations including Blur’s Damon Albarn (who rumor has it once owned shares in the place) and filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur (director of 101 Reykjavík, among others). Open since the 1990s, Kaffibarinn certainly knows how to throw a party, especially when tables and chairs are pushed aside to create a makeshift dance floor and local DJs (and the occasional live show) make the crowds go wild.
Fun Night Out
Kaffibarinn is a small place right up a hill off the Reykjavik's main drag. During the day, it's a coffee shop; stop in and enjoy the quaint decor. At night, it becomes a loud bar with great music and friendly locals. It almost feels like you're at an awesome house party while you're there, which is just always a good thing. Image courtesy of Kaffibarinn on Facebook.