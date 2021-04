The Laundromat Café

Despite its name, The Laundromat is anything but. This cafe has a high energy vibe, great food, and (my personal staple) coffee! On Austurstræti, just a short walk from the main shopping district, it's a perfect place to stop and refuel. It can get a little loud, so don't go expecting to have an intimate dining experience, but they do have free wi-fi (just ask for the password). I tried a lot of restaurants in Reykjavik , and this one came out as one I actually went to more than once.