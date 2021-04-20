Where are you going?
Kaldi Bar/Café

20b Laugavegur
+354 581 2200
Reykjavik Iceland

Sun - Thur 12pm - 1am
Fri, Sat 12pm - 3am

This craft beer joint set on the high street Laugavegur might be small in terms of size, but it's big in personality. Having grown from the local Kaldi brewery—famous for creating a tasty line of less chemically laden Czech-style beers, including a very popular unfiltered brew—in 2011, it serves a range of great international artisan beers as well as its own brews. On top of the friendly service, there’s light pub food on offer, comfy couches to relax on, and even a piano to play should you feel the urge (or drink enough). Generally popular with a young, arty crowd.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Juliette San Fillipo
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago

Cozy Beer Bar

Kaldi is a cozy haunt where you can can choose from several local beers on tap and hang out with Reykjavik's natives. The bar is on one of the city's main streets, but it feels more intimate. Kaldi is where you should be drinking and meeting people each night if you want a quality experience without the tourist crowd. Image courtesy of Kaldi on Facebook.
Paul Sullivan
AFAR Local Expert
over 3 years ago

