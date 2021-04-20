Kaldi Bar/Café 20b Laugavegur

Sun - Thur 12pm - 1am Fri, Sat 12pm - 3am

Kaldi Bar/Café This craft beer joint set on the high street Laugavegur might be small in terms of size, but it's big in personality. Having grown from the local Kaldi brewery—famous for creating a tasty line of less chemically laden Czech-style beers, including a very popular unfiltered brew—in 2011, it serves a range of great international artisan beers as well as its own brews. On top of the friendly service, there’s light pub food on offer, comfy couches to relax on, and even a piano to play should you feel the urge (or drink enough). Generally popular with a young, arty crowd.