Gló Laugavegur 20b, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland

Photo courtesy of Gló More info Sat, Sun 11:30am - 9pm Mon - Fri 11am - 9pm

Gló Not so long ago, Reykjavík’s restaurants focused almost exclusively on meat and fish dishes. Nowadays there are a growing number of vegetarian and even vegan spots, plus several places with a focus on healthy eating—such as the pioneering Gló, which opened back in 2007 and now has several other branches throughout the city. Gló's menu changes daily to reflect the season and the market and features four main dishes, one of which is usually raw. Besides the entrées on the main menu, the compelling list of desserts provides further proof that it's possible for healthy food to taste great too.





