Laugavegur 20b, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
| +354 553 1111
Sat, Sun 11:30am - 9pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 9pm

Not so long ago, Reykjavík’s restaurants focused almost exclusively on meat and fish dishes. Nowadays there are a growing number of vegetarian and even vegan spots, plus several places with a focus on healthy eating—such as the pioneering Gló, which opened back in 2007 and now has several other branches throughout the city. Gló's menu changes daily to reflect the season and the market and features four main dishes, one of which is usually raw. Besides the entrées on the main menu, the compelling list of desserts provides further proof that it's possible for healthy food to taste great too.


By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

Ruth Baranowski
almost 7 years ago

Vegetarians and vegans may be apprehensive about visiting Iceland, a country in which expensive vegetables are grown in geothermal-heated greenhouses and people enjoy eating fermented shark. Don't worry, herbivore friends. Although your dining selections may be limited outside of Reykjavic, while in the capital city you will dine like royalty. Be sure to visit Glo, an award-winning raw restaurant that also features vegan and vegetarian dishes. You can sample a variety of sides to accompany the main entrees of the day, and everything is amazingly delicious. There are two other Glo locations in Reykjavic besides the one I've indicated here. Enjoy!

