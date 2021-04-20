Kex Hostel
Skúlagata 28, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
+354 561 6060
Best late lunch / coffeebreak / people watchingwe didnt stay at KEX hostel but we went there twice for burgers and coffee and cool people watching. The interior is an instagrammers dream and the abbreviated menu is a good mix of American heartiness (cheeseburgers) and delicious Scando fare (various smorrebrod).
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
The Place to Be in Reykjavik
Oh, how I love Kex Hostel. Where do I begin? The main floor is a lounge that is also a coffee shop, library, bar, and restaurant. There's an outdoor patio that's the ultimate hangout, with wagon couches and twinkle lights. The decor is hipster to a T. They play great tunes 24/7: chill music during the day, and a DJ spins at night. It's a great place to start your night out in Reykjavik; come 6 pm, it becomes very lively with other travelers. The wifi is free and fantastic. The food is fresh, delicious, and affordable. I still crave their strong, hot coffee. There are lockers in each room to store your stuff safely. The hostel is so close to one of Reykjavik's main drags, Laugavegur. It's also on the water, which means great views of the bay.
Have I convinced you yet?
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
The view from our hostel
A group of friends and I stayed at Kex Hostel. We were amazed at the hostel's affordability, proximity to town and the hostel's lively atmosphere. But we were most impressed with the view!
over 5 years ago
Awesome!
I loved this place, super relaxed atmosphere, super hipster, delicious breakfast, daily concerts in the lobby, super lively bar, the staff super friendly, everything was amazing! In addition, there are plugs all over the place and that is very good in order to recharge your phone or your camera after a long day of tour.
almost 7 years ago
A Gastropub in Reykjavik Where You Will Linger All Day Long
Kex, overlooking Reykjavik's harbor, is a gastropub and hostel all in one. It's one of the city's most popular places for a pint, a meal comprised of fresh, local ingredients, and a place to stay. The rooms are hip and fresh and the vibe is like an Ace hotel, Reykjavik style. There's often live music (the last performers I saw there were Patti Smith and Russell Crowe) in a casual, easygoing setting. The menu is from two of my favorite chefs in Reykjavik and is consistently good. There's free Wi-Fi and the rustic wooden tables are easy to linger at all day long. The relaxed atmosphere is the perfect place to have a pint of one of the pub's handcrafted beers. Fun fact: It's housed in an old biscuit factory and kex means biscuit in Icelandic. Don't miss it!
almost 7 years ago
The Coolest Hostel Ever
Meet the KEX Hostel, possibly the hippest hostel you’ll come across in your travels—well, at least, in Iceland. Formerly a biscuit factory, it’s now a haven for hipster travelers and impossibly cool locals. You know that band Of Monsters and Men? Yep, they played here.
Enjoy breakfast with breathtaking views of the mountains. The hostel is right along the water, so take a stroll or rent a bike and go along the shoreline for an invigorating and peaceful experience.
