Dynjandi
Dynjandi, Iceland
Photo by Filip Fuxa/age fotostock
Dynjandi WaterfallAlthough Gullfoss gets most of the tourists, Dynjandi waterfall is arguably one of the most breathtaking (and one of the biggest) in Iceland. Situated in the remote Westfjords (it’s sometimes described as the region’s jewel), it tumbles some 328 feet and creates a thunderous sound (dynjandi means "thunderous" or "resounding"). Impressively, the multiple cascades start at around 98 feet wide and spread to 646 feet at the bottom, creating a shape that’s often said to resemble a bridal veil. There are a few more additional waterfalls below Dynjandi that help make the short (15-minute) hike up to the main falls even more picturesque. You can stand right behind if you don’t mind a splash of water.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Thundering One
Twenty kilometers east of Hrafnseyri, at the point where Route 60 weaves around the northeastern corner of Arnarfjörður, the impressive Dynjandi waterfall plunges over a 100m-high clifftop into the fjord at Dynjandisvogur inlet, forming a triangular cascade roughly 30m wide at its top spreading to over 60m at its bottom. Below the main waterfall a series of five smaller chutes carry the waters of the Dynjandisá to the sea. Lit by the low sun, it’s an incredibly pretty place to camp out on a summer night, though the waterfall is famously noisy – dynjandi means “the thundering one.” For us, this day was the rainiest, coldest and windiest in our entire two week tour. But that is Iceland, very unpredictable. I still enjoyed it, it is a must see while in the Westfjord. I, for sure, want to go back and hopefully enjoy better weather. It's the perfect place to camp or have a picnic. It's away from everything and everybody. You're only companions would be the scattered sheep.
almost 7 years ago
One of Iceland's Most Beautiful Waterfalls; And That's Really Saying Something
In the northern Westfjords, about an hour's drive from the region's main city of Isafjordur is one of Iceland's most extraordinary waterfalls. This is one of the main tourist attractions in The Westfjords, for good reason. It's visible from miles away and the excitement builds as your car draws closer. There's an easy stone path to the top and from this vantage point, the staggering beauty of the whole of The Westfjords combined with the raging waters of the waterfall all around guarantee and unforgettable moment on your Icelandic adventure.
over 4 years ago
Nice waterfalls in the Westfjord
This Is one of the famous waterfalls in the Westfjord. The hike up to the base of the waterfalls took us about 20-25mins. The view is quite amazing up there.
over 4 years ago
Nice waterfalls in the Westfjord
This Is one of the famous waterfalls in the Westfjord. The hike up to the base of the waterfalls took us about 20-25mins. The view is quite amazing up there.
over 4 years ago
Nice waterfalls in the Westfjord
This Is one of the famous waterfalls in the Westfjord. The hike up to the base of the waterfalls took us about 20-25mins. The view is quite amazing up there.