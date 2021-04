Twenty kilometers east of Hrafnseyri, at the point where Route 60 weaves around the northeastern corner of Arnarfjörður, the impressive Dynjandi waterfall plunges over a 100m-high clifftop into the fjord at Dynjandisvogur inlet, forming a triangular cascade roughly 30m wide at its top spreading to over 60m at its bottom. Below the main waterfall a series of five smaller chutes carry the waters of the Dynjandisá to the sea. Lit by the low sun, it’s an incredibly pretty place to camp out on a summer night, though the waterfall is famously noisy – dynjandi means “the thundering one.” For us, this day was the rainiest, coldest and windiest in our entire two week tour. But that is Iceland , very unpredictable. I still enjoyed it, it is a must see while in the Westfjord. I, for sure, want to go back and hopefully enjoy better weather. It's the perfect place to camp or have a picnic. It's away from everything and everybody. You're only companions would be the scattered sheep.