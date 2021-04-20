Hotel Borg
Commissioned and built by Icelandic wrestler Johannes Josefsson in the 1920s, Hotel Borg was one of Iceland
’s first high-end hotels. Almost a century on—and despite a thoroughly modern refurbishment—it still exudes an atmosphere of old-world sophistication, with impeccably mannered staff and stately Art Deco touches such as globe lamps and brass-and-wood railings. The rooms combine comfortable leather chairs, polished parquet floors, and vintage photos of Reykjavik with modern conveniences such as Philippe Stark fittings in the marble bathrooms and Samsung smart TVs in the suites and superior rooms. The location is unbeatable: right next to the Icelandic parliament on pretty Austurvöllur Square, with ample opportunities to explore the city’s culture or world-famous nightlife.