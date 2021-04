Dill Restaurant

I'm biased when I say this after having worked with Iceland chef Gunnar Karl Gislason for two years on a cookbook for Ten Speed Press but I also am completely confident in my claim that his restaurant Dill is far and away the best restaurant in Iceland . Gunnar is the chef who introduced new Nordic cooking to his nation and his dishes reflect the adherence to tradition and pride of place filtered through a contemporary lens that is the benchmark of the chef's cooking. Experiences at Dill are elegant yet whimsical and always inspired and extraordinary. I always say to Gunnar that he could blindfold me and feed me his dishes and in spite of not being able to see their beauty on the plate, I would enjoy them just as much. They are just that flavorful. This is a must for any food lover visiting Iceland . You will leave a happier person, content in knowing you have experienced the very best that Iceland has to offer.