Hotel JeromeWhen it opened in 1889, the Jerome lured New York City socialites and European aristocrats with its mix of rough-and-tumble mountain swagger and “modern” amenities (plumbing and electricity). In December 2012, the 94-room property emerged from a five-month renovation overseen by designer Todd-Avery Lenahan. The original front desk remains, and the tile floors have patterns inspired by Ute Indian weavings. The new lobby bar, the Living Room, serves craft cocktails amid mounted deer heads, mining artifacts, and a framed antique American flag. The rooms and common spaces feel inspired by a Ralph Lauren men’s collection, with lots of plaid, leather, and rich fabrics. Even the elevators are lined with old leather belts. Minibars are stocked with complimentary snacks such as organic chocolate peanut butter cups, and downstairs, guests can dine in the Living Room, the signature restaurant Prospect, or the legendary J Bar, which once poured pints for 10th Mountain Division soldiers and Hunter S. Thompson. The new Jerome proves that a hotel can step into the future while completely respecting the past. This grande dame remains the epitome of mountain town luxury.
Ralph Lauren Meets the Rockies
The Hotel Jerome is an Aspen icon. When it first opened in the 1880s during the town's mining boom, it was one of the first hotels west of the Mississippi to have electricity and indoor plumbing. It recently underwent a renovation that has once again made it the number-one place to stay (and hang out) in town. During Fourth of July, the Jerome's location on E. Main Street is one of the best spots to catch the passing parade. The hotel also throws a July 4 barbecue on its outdoor patio.
The J-Bar at Hotel Jerome
At the glammed-up saloon that emerged in the stylish redo of this 1889 hotel, hoisting a beer could have you knocking elbows with a billionaire or a ski bum. The beauty is, it doesn’t matter much: Here, they’re both just souls looking for a good drink.
Great Drive From Sedona To Jerome
Decided to take the "road less traveled" on way back to Scottsdale - Well worth it. Drove through a cool town named Jerome. A must!
Haunted Reservations at The Grand Hotel
The Grand Hotel is a mile high atop a hill in Jerome, Arizona. Built in 1926 as United Verde Hospital, then vacant after the copper mining industry crashed, its been restored as a luxury hotel. Local legend says this place had a dark secret past, as a sanitarium. Resurrected from its abandoned past, Spirits remain and have not checked out. Tales of Hauntings today are true. Ghost tours with equipment provided are available during your stay. Before my visit, we called ahead for reservations. At the Hostess desk checking in, my name was crossed out in the book ledger, and changed to "Reservations for Lennon" in old cursive writing. The teenage Hostess turned pale, said she had not been away from the book all day. That it was impossible anyone else could have written in it. But that strange writing had been appearing on many pages of the Guest book lately...