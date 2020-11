Hotel Jerome

The Grand Hotel is a mile high atop a hill in Jerome, Arizona . Built in 1926 as United Verde Hospital, then vacant after the copper mining industry crashed, its been restored as a luxury hotel. Local legend says this place had a dark secret past, as a sanitarium. Resurrected from its abandoned past, Spirits remain and have not checked out. Tales of Hauntings today are true. Ghost tours with equipment provided are available during your stay. Before my visit, we called ahead for reservations. At the Hostess desk checking in, my name was crossed out in the book ledger, and changed to "Reservations for Lennon" in old cursive writing. The teenage Hostess turned pale, said she had not been away from the book all day. That it was impossible anyone else could have written in it. But that strange writing had been appearing on many pages of the Guest book lately...