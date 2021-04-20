Where are you going?
Jovanina's Broken Italian

1520 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Website
| +1 720-541-7721
Tue - Sat 4:30pm - 10pm

Jovanina's Broken Italian

A key component to the mastery of a skill is knowing when to break the rules. As its name implies, Jovanina’s Broken Italian breaks away from the traditional rules and expectations of Italian cuisine with the measured confidence of a master. Owners Jennifer and Jake Linzinmeir bring years of restaurant experience, both in the kitchen and in management, to Jovanina's, which allows them to find an approachable balance of new flavors and classic dishes to the menu. The airy ground-floor space feels festive, with whitewashed brick walls along one side and a bar running the length of the other; a downstairs wine-bar dining area has a quieter, more intimate vibe. Try any of the handmade pasta specials or go with the favorite: a brick-oven pizza topped with fennel sausage, smoked mozzarella, and caramelized onions
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

