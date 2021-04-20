Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Buckhorn Exchange Restaurant

1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204, USA
Website
| +1 303-534-9505
Buckhorn Exchange Restaurant Denver Colorado United States

More info

Sun 5pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 9pm
Fri 11am - 10pm
Sat 5pm - 10pm

Buckhorn Exchange Restaurant

Buckhorn Exchange, as much a museum as a restaurant, was founded in 1893 by a man who rode with Buffalo Bill. The restaurant's walls are hung with historical photographs and taxidermy animal trophies, among them a two-headed calf. Glass museum cases display western artifacts, including 125 guns. The walls are painted red, the tablecloths are red-checked and diners are seated Perhaps not surprisingly, the steakhouse menu offers a wide range of game dishes, with daily specials that can run to the exotic, like rattlesnake. Make a reservation, and show up early to enjoy the wild west style lounge and bar on the second floor. You’ll really feel like you’ve stepped back in time.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points