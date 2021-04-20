Buckhorn Exchange Restaurant
Buckhorn Exchange, as much a museum as a restaurant, was founded in 1893 by a man who rode with Buffalo Bill. The restaurant's walls are hung with historical photographs and taxidermy animal trophies, among them a two-headed calf. Glass museum cases display western artifacts, including 125 guns. The walls are painted red, the tablecloths are red-checked and diners are seated Perhaps not surprisingly, the steakhouse menu offers a wide range of game dishes, with daily specials that can run to the exotic, like rattlesnake. Make a reservation, and show up early to enjoy the wild west style lounge and bar on the second floor. You’ll really feel like you’ve stepped back in time.