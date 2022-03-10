Where are you going?
Mount Sanitas Summit Trail, Boulder

Sunshine Canyon Drive
+1 303-441-3388
Mount Sanitas Summit Trail, Boulder Boulder Colorado United States

Mount Sanitas Summit Trail, Boulder

Starting from where Mapleton Avenue transitions into Sunshine Canyon, this beautiful ridgeline trail runs 1.3 miles up the southern spine, gaining nearly 1,200 feet to the 6,800-foot summit of Mount Sanitas. This is a moderately difficult trail, but it has a number of level spots that make for nice places to rest. And since it follows the ridgeline, it almost always has a great view overlooking the town of Boulder and out to Denver, especially once on the summit. For a gentler stroll, hit the wide Sanitas Valley Trail or cruise along the lower, but also scenic, Dakota Ridge trail, all accessed from the same parking lot.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

