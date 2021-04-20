Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Artisan Restaurant

300 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
Website
| +1 970-923-2427
The Artisan Restaurant Snowmass Colorado United States
The Artisan Restaurant Snowmass Colorado United States
The Artisan Restaurant Snowmass Colorado United States
The Artisan Restaurant Snowmass Colorado United States
The Artisan Restaurant Snowmass Colorado United States
The Artisan Restaurant Snowmass Colorado United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 10am
Sun 3pm - 8pm
Mon, Tue 3:30pm - 10pm
Wed - Sat 3pm - 10pm

The Artisan Restaurant

The Artisan, inside the Stonebridge Inn, serves modern American cuisine, using locally sourced ingredients in a refined and relaxed setting. Sound pretty much the norm? The Artisan is blessed with a charming setting: There’s a lovely stone fireplace in the main dining room and then, up some steps, bar seating and tables in a solarium with mountain views. Outside the solarium, deck seating means dinner with fresh-air mountain views. Set the tone for a great meal by ordering the grilled artichoke heart appetizer, garnished with a truffle aioli and lemon zest. The recommended entree: a New York strip steak, topped with a bourbon, peach, and cherry salsa, and served with cashew rice and scallions.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points