Aspen Public House
On the ground floor of Aspen’s historic Wheeler Opera House, the Public House dishes up Colorado
-inspired comfort food. Large windows open to allow the summer breeze in but can shut out the winter chill without blocking the snow and mountain views. Menu standouts include the charred Caesar salad, the rosemary and parmesan fries, and you can always take a risk on whatever taco is featured on the list of daily specials, If the weather's nice, opt for a seat at a sidewalk table (for views of the local canines and that famous Aspen
fountain). Otherwise, dine inside either at a booth, at long community tables, or at the bar where conversation centers on where to find good powder on Ajax Mountain or the best hiking trails.