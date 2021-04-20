Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Aspen Public House

328 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Website
| +1 970-710-7026
Aspen Public House Aspen Colorado United States
Aspen Public House Aspen Colorado United States
Aspen Public House Aspen Colorado United States
Aspen Public House Aspen Colorado United States
Aspen Public House Aspen Colorado United States
Aspen Public House Aspen Colorado United States

More info

Fri - Sun 8am - 12am
Mon - Thur 8:30am - 12am

Aspen Public House

On the ground floor of Aspen’s historic Wheeler Opera House, the Public House dishes up Colorado-inspired comfort food. Large windows open to allow the summer breeze in but can shut out the winter chill without blocking the snow and mountain views. Menu standouts include the charred Caesar salad, the rosemary and parmesan fries, and you can always take a risk on whatever taco is featured on the list of daily specials, If the weather's nice, opt for a seat at a sidewalk table (for views of the local canines and that famous Aspen fountain). Otherwise, dine inside either at a booth, at long community tables, or at the bar where conversation centers on where to find good powder on Ajax Mountain or the best hiking trails.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points