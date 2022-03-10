Where are you going?
GatherHouse Glassblowing, Frisco

110 2nd Ave, Box 673, Frisco, CO 80443, USA
+1 970-485-2909
Tue 12pm - 7pm
Wed, Fri 11am - 5pm
Thur, Sat 11am - 7pm

Glassblowing and shaping will make an artist out of anyone. GatherHouse owner and artist John Hudnut holds glassblowing demonstrations on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m., and offers hands-on glassblowing classes by appointment. The three-hour classes are limited to four students, who learn the basics of glassblowing by assisting in the process; then John helps them find inspiration to make something simple on their own, such as an ornament, vase, or tumbler that the student will get to keep. Students can choose from a variety of colors and types of glass for their project, so every item that comes out of the studio is totally unique. There’s also a one-hour mini glassblowing class.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

