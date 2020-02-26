Where are you going?
The Teaching Kitchen at Ginger and Baker

359 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Website
| +1 970-223-7437
The Teaching Kitchen at Ginger and Baker

In addition to the great food and fun ambience of their restaurant-bakery, Ginger and Baker offers intimate cooking classes in the kitchen of your dreams (marble-slab counters, bright crockery on open shelves, exposed brick walls). The classes cover topics from hard skills like how to handle and use knives to romantic date-night meals for couples to learn to cook together. Other classes focus on international cuisines, desserts, and seasonal specials like making gingerbread houses. The lively instructor-chefs share lots of useful tips to make cooking and baking more fun. The classes move quickly and, because participants are often encouraged to work together, the class is great way to meet other cooking enthusiasts.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

