Cyprus Café

725 E 2nd Ave, Durango, CO 81301, USA
Website
| +1 970-385-6884
Mon - Sat 11:30am - 2:30pm, 5pm - 9pm

Durango’s Cyprus Café is committed to growing much of their own produce in the gardens and greenhouse of nearby Dance Ranch, and by sourcing natural meats and sustainable seafood. Recommended favorites from the creative Mediterranean-inspired menu include the stuffed poblano pepper appetizer, as well as a warm duck salad with orange segments, green olives, and manchego cheese. The setting, in a renovated Victorian house, means seating inside and out: tables in the dining room and at outdoor tables on a patio and under a breezeway. The restaurant has received two Best in Durango awards: Best Patio Dining and Best Health Food.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

