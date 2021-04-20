Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver
1717 Champa St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
| +1 303-296-1717
Photo courtesy of Kimpton
Kimpton Hotel Monaco DenverKimpton Hotels are known for their playful energy—think nightly social hours, colorful design schemes, and pet-friendly amenities. Located within easy reach of downtown’s museums and theaters, as well as restaurants and shopping in LoDo and Larimer Square, the Hotel Monaco Denver fits the mold. Renovated guest rooms blend cool neutrals and bright accent hues with rich leather headboards, designer wallpaper, and yoga mats with a dedicated channel for guided workouts; spa rooms have separate soaking tubs, and suites have their own sitting areas and sleeper sofas. A $10 per night fee covers speedy internet, loaner bicycles, discounts on drinks at Denver’s Family Jones distillery, and free coffee and evening wine. If you prefer imaginative cocktails, head to Panzano, a northern Italian restaurant with a surprising number of gluten-free items. But if a moment of bliss is all you need to revive you for another day of distillery hopping, the Aveda spa has a sauna and Vichy shower and provides five-minute chair massages during the evening social hour.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Funky Luxury in Denver
Downtown Denver’s Hotel Monaco recently spruced up its pet-friendly rooms with bright patterns and velvet upholstery. Playful amenities such as animal print bathrobes, on-demand Nintendo, and a pet goldfish reflect the city’s youthful vibe. Ordering the “eggs benedict” which comes served over layers of polenta, prosciutto, and fontina cheese at the groundfloor restaurant, Panzano, is an excellect way to start your day. 1717 Champa St., (800) 990-1303.