Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  October 29, 2025

This Airport Just Opened Two New Lounges—One With An Outdoor Terrace and Another With An Immersive Video Room

Travelers flying out of the revamped Utah hub have a lot to look forward to.

The new Delta Sky Club at Salt Lake City International Airport with a central fireplace and seating that looks at out the surrounding mountains through floor-to-ceiling windows

A central fireplace at the new Delta Sky Club at Salt Lake City International Airport is the perfect compliment to the lounge’s cozy, mountain lodge vibes.

Photo by Jason Dewey/Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Salt Lake City International Airport just got a serious glow-up. This week, the airport unveiled its newly expanded Concourse B—an airy, light-filled space that adds 10 new gates and two highly anticipated lounges to the ever-growing terminal. It’s the latest phase in the airport’s ongoing, multibillion-dollar redevelopment project, which has been rolling out in stages since 2020 (with completion anticipated in October 2026) to meet the demands of one of the country’s fastest-growing travel hubs.

On October 28, Delta Air Lines opened its second Sky Club at the airport, featuring an immersive nature room, a “dirty soda” bar, and a range of soundproof booths, while across the terminal American Express debuted a new Centurion Lounge, the brand’s first in Utah, with a full-service espresso counter and a year-round outdoor terrace.

While both draw design inspiration from alpine ski chalets, feature 360-degree fireplaces as their focal points, and boast floor-to-ceiling windows with expansive views of the Wasatch Mountains, they each offer something different for travelers passing through the Mountain West city. Afar got a first look at both—here’s what to know about the new Delta and Centurion Lounges at Salt Lake City International Airport.

The Centurion Lounge's Blue Roast coffee bar sits at the back of a seating area with a leather banquette and potted plants

The Centurion Lounge’s Blue Roast coffee bar churns out espresso drinks and nitro cold brews from Salt Lake City’s Millcreek Coffee Roasters.

Courtesy of American Express

The new American Express Centurion Lounge at SLC

American Express’s new Centurion Lounge at Salt Lake City International Airport is one of the largest in its portfolio of now 31 Centurion lounges worldwide, clocking in at nearly 18,000 square feet and accommodating roughly 350 guests.

The design leans heavily into the hub’s mountain setting, with forest-hued furniture, natural wood details, and alpine-inspired artwork, such as a woven art installation by Rebecca Whitaker depicting the surrounding peaks and a mixed-media collage featuring skiers by Erin Blundell. Other custom installations include a shimmery, hand-poured glass art piece hanging in the entry stairwell (made to look like Utah’s salt flats) and lights throughout meant to evoke the constellations (Utah has the highest concentration of Dark Sky-certified places in the world).

The food and beverage program comes courtesy of The Culinary Collective by The Centurion Lounge, a roster of chefs and bartenders that includes James Beard Award winners such as Mashama Bailey (of Savannah’s the Grey), Sarah Grueneberg (of Chicago’s Monteverde), and Kwame Onwuachi (of New York’s Tatiana and D.C.’s Dōgon). Currently, some Culinary Collection options in the SLC space include lemongrass chicken with cucumber salad, smoked salmon carpaccio with herbed goat cheese on toast, and Earl Grey panna cotta with gingered apple and maple oat crumble. Travelers can also find lighter bites, such as charred shishito peppers and rosemary and citrus-marinated olives, at the two non-alcoholic drinks stations.

“We want to raise the bar on what people think of and expect at an airport lounge,” said chef Sarah Grueneberg at the lounge’s opening.

An outdoor terrace at the Salt Lake City airport Centurion Lounge complete with cushioned patio furniture, and a bar surrounded by bar stools

A unique feature of the Salt Lake City Centurion Lounge is a year-round outdoor terrace.

Courtesy of American Express

The bar, area a central showpiece of the lounge, serves an impressive selection of wines and local beers, as well as craft cocktails that highlight the region (like the Park City Sling, made with gin, tart cherry, lemon, and soda water) or the season (such as La Calabaza, with tequila, sherry, pumpkin spice, and lime). On the year-round outdoor terrace, there’s a second U-shaped bar, a fireplace, and cushioned patio furniture, for guests seeking some fresh air and a better view of the mountains.

A full-service Blue Roast by American Express coffee counter also operates in the lounge, serving espresso drinks and nitro cold brews from local Millcreek Coffee Roasters, as well as smoothies, draft kombucha, and light bites, such as blueberry muffins and apple-studded overnight oats. And for a few hours in the afternoon, staff roll out an ice cream cart, with a pair of flavors (mixed berry and salted caramel on opening day) and a range of toppings, including Oreos and gummy bears.

Multiple seating zones cater to every type of traveler: quiet nooks for working, communal tables for small groups, and plush armchairs positioned for optimal mountain viewing (and each seat is within arm’s reach of a charging port). There are also three reservable rooms, suitable for families or business teams looking for a quieter, more private space to hang out. A few extra perks, including a first-come, first-served shower suite (outfitted with L’Occitane bath products, a Dyson hair dryer, and fluffy cream-colored robes), high-speed Wi-Fi, and a wellness room stocked with Hypervolt massage devices and Normatec compression boots, help make longer layovers more bearable.

Access to Centurion lounges is reserved for holders of certain premium American Express cards, including the Platinum Card, the Business Platinum Card, and the Centurion Card, and is subject to availability. Additionally, Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business cardholders can enter when flying with Delta.

The lounge is located adjacent to Gate 31 in Concourse B and is open daily from 4:45 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.

A sitting at a long wooden table with a coffee and their laptop open in the immersive nature in the Delta Sky Club in Salt Lake City with a scene from Arches National Park displayed on the screens behind them

An immersive nature room with scenes that celebrate Utah’s renowned national parks and landscapes is a defining feature of the new Delta Sky Club in Salt Lake City.

Photo by Jason Dewey/Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Delta’s New Sky Club at SLC

Delta’s new Sky Club in Salt Lake City is a welcome retreat for travelers passing through the airline’s western hub, and at 34,000 square feet, it offers ample space for up to 600 guests to spread out.

The highlight for many travelers will likely be the “immersion room,” a first-of-its-kind space that plays panoramic video scenes of Utah’s forests, canyons, and deserts and uses ambient lighting and sound, such as rainfall and bird song, to mimic Utah’s natural environments, like Monument Valley and Arches National Park.

Again, the design is nature-inspired, though with a moodier, more jewel-toned color palette than the Centurion Lounge, meant to evoke the state’s lakes and caverns. The dimpled metal ceiling above the fireplace and the swirled blue carpet are intended to look like a reflection on the water. Similarly, the custom light fixtures above the bar are designed to look like stalactites, and pebbly hiking pathways inspired the terrazzo mosaic flooring throughout.

The two-sided food buffet offers much of the fare you’d expect at an airport lounge, such as yogurt and granola, charcuterie, soups, salads, and hummus, as well as some interesting mains, like apple cider-glazed pork shoulder and mushroom parmesan chicken thighs.

The bar area at the new Delta Sky Club in Salt Lake City with a swirling blue wall meant to evoke water and a pebbled floor inspired by the region's hiking trails

The design of the new Delta Sky Club took inspiration from natural elements like rocks and water.

Photo by Jason Dewey/Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

A wrap-around bar features a limited selection of complimentary wine, beer, and spirits. Premium drinks, such as high-value wine or craft cocktails (including a standard espresso martini and a more playful kiwi spritz), are available for purchase, either with cash, card, or Delta SkyMiles. There are also two beverage stations on either end of the lounge, each with espresso machines, Starbucks coffee on tap, tea, infused waters, and sodas. One even features a “dirty soda” area, where people can whip up a Utah favorite: soda mixed with flavored syrups (such as coconut, peach, and cherry), topped with heavy cream and garnished with maraschino cherries.

There’s a variety of seating types, including leather armchairs, lounge chairs, and banquets, each with USB and USB-C ports nearby. The space also houses nine soundproof Framery phone booths, some of which are ADA-compliant.

Access to Delta’s lounges is limited to travelers with tickets in long-haul premium cabins, those with Sky Club memberships, and holders of certain credit cards, such as the American Express Platinum Card or the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express (or the brand’s business-card version).

The lounge is located between Gates 24 and 26 in Concourse B (next to a dinosaur skeleton) and is open daily from 5:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, trends, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. She is the author of Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure (Reedy Press, April 2025), the former associate travel news editor at Afar, and has also written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and National Geographic.
From Our Partners
View of the slopes in Deer Valley.
Winter Sports
Where to Ski and Après Ski in Deer Valley This Winter
Sponsored by
A few of the facade and pool of Auberge de Soleil in Napa Valley.
Health + Wellness
California Wellness Retreats Worth the Trip
Sponsored by
View of the Inn at Death Valley pool.
Outdoor Adventure
Where to Find Luxury in California’s National Parks
Sponsored by
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
A Finnish double-decker VR night train seen with Northern Lights behind it
Trains
Go to Sleep in Paris, Wake Up in the Alps—Europe’s Most Exciting New Sleeper Train Routes
October 27, 2025 06:12 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Left: An Airbus A220 from Breeze on a landing approach at the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, at Golden Hour; right: full menu line-up of Delta's collaboration with chef José Andrés<br/>
Air Travel News
Delta and Chef José Andrés Hope to Shatter the Reputation of Bland Airplane Food with This New In-Flight Menu
October 24, 2025 05:02 PM
 · 
Rachel Chang
Joshue trees dot the landscape in Joshua Tree National Park with rocky, bouldered hills in the background
Trending News
Can (and Should) You Still Travel to National Parks During the Government Shutdown?
October 23, 2025 07:12 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Game room with blue and black striped carpets, arcade sign, and jukebox
Loyalty + Rewards
Arcade Games, Caviar Deviled Eggs, and Zero-Gravity Nap Pods—How Far Will Airport Lounges Go for Your Loyalty?
October 23, 2025 06:34 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg