This Airport Just Opened Two New Lounges—One With An Outdoor Terrace and Another With An Immersive Video Room

Salt Lake City International Airport just got a serious glow-up. This week, the airport unveiled its newly expanded Concourse B—an airy, light-filled space that adds 10 new gates and two highly anticipated lounges to the ever-growing terminal. It’s the latest phase in the airport’s ongoing, multibillion-dollar redevelopment project, which has been rolling out in stages since 2020 (with completion anticipated in October 2026) to meet the demands of one of the country’s fastest-growing travel hubs.

On October 28, Delta Air Lines opened its second Sky Club at the airport, featuring an immersive nature room, a “dirty soda” bar, and a range of soundproof booths, while across the terminal American Express debuted a new Centurion Lounge, the brand’s first in Utah, with a full-service espresso counter and a year-round outdoor terrace.

While both draw design inspiration from alpine ski chalets, feature 360-degree fireplaces as their focal points, and boast floor-to-ceiling windows with expansive views of the Wasatch Mountains, they each offer something different for travelers passing through the Mountain West city. Afar got a first look at both—here’s what to know about the new Delta and Centurion Lounges at Salt Lake City International Airport.

The Centurion Lounge’s Blue Roast coffee bar churns out espresso drinks and nitro cold brews from Salt Lake City’s Millcreek Coffee Roasters. Courtesy of American Express

The new American Express Centurion Lounge at SLC

American Express’s new Centurion Lounge at Salt Lake City International Airport is one of the largest in its portfolio of now 31 Centurion lounges worldwide, clocking in at nearly 18,000 square feet and accommodating roughly 350 guests.

The design leans heavily into the hub’s mountain setting, with forest-hued furniture, natural wood details, and alpine-inspired artwork, such as a woven art installation by Rebecca Whitaker depicting the surrounding peaks and a mixed-media collage featuring skiers by Erin Blundell. Other custom installations include a shimmery, hand-poured glass art piece hanging in the entry stairwell (made to look like Utah’s salt flats) and lights throughout meant to evoke the constellations (Utah has the highest concentration of Dark Sky-certified places in the world).

The food and beverage program comes courtesy of The Culinary Collective by The Centurion Lounge, a roster of chefs and bartenders that includes James Beard Award winners such as Mashama Bailey (of Savannah’s the Grey), Sarah Grueneberg (of Chicago’s Monteverde), and Kwame Onwuachi (of New York’s Tatiana and D.C.’s Dōgon). Currently, some Culinary Collection options in the SLC space include lemongrass chicken with cucumber salad, smoked salmon carpaccio with herbed goat cheese on toast, and Earl Grey panna cotta with gingered apple and maple oat crumble. Travelers can also find lighter bites, such as charred shishito peppers and rosemary and citrus-marinated olives, at the two non-alcoholic drinks stations.

“We want to raise the bar on what people think of and expect at an airport lounge,” said chef Sarah Grueneberg at the lounge’s opening.

A unique feature of the Salt Lake City Centurion Lounge is a year-round outdoor terrace. Courtesy of American Express

The bar, area a central showpiece of the lounge, serves an impressive selection of wines and local beers, as well as craft cocktails that highlight the region (like the Park City Sling, made with gin, tart cherry, lemon, and soda water) or the season (such as La Calabaza, with tequila, sherry, pumpkin spice, and lime). On the year-round outdoor terrace, there’s a second U-shaped bar, a fireplace, and cushioned patio furniture, for guests seeking some fresh air and a better view of the mountains.

A full-service Blue Roast by American Express coffee counter also operates in the lounge, serving espresso drinks and nitro cold brews from local Millcreek Coffee Roasters, as well as smoothies, draft kombucha, and light bites, such as blueberry muffins and apple-studded overnight oats. And for a few hours in the afternoon, staff roll out an ice cream cart, with a pair of flavors (mixed berry and salted caramel on opening day) and a range of toppings, including Oreos and gummy bears.

Multiple seating zones cater to every type of traveler: quiet nooks for working, communal tables for small groups, and plush armchairs positioned for optimal mountain viewing (and each seat is within arm’s reach of a charging port). There are also three reservable rooms, suitable for families or business teams looking for a quieter, more private space to hang out. A few extra perks, including a first-come, first-served shower suite (outfitted with L’Occitane bath products, a Dyson hair dryer, and fluffy cream-colored robes), high-speed Wi-Fi, and a wellness room stocked with Hypervolt massage devices and Normatec compression boots, help make longer layovers more bearable.

Access to Centurion lounges is reserved for holders of certain premium American Express cards, including the Platinum Card, the Business Platinum Card, and the Centurion Card, and is subject to availability. Additionally, Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business cardholders can enter when flying with Delta.

The lounge is located adjacent to Gate 31 in Concourse B and is open daily from 4:45 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.

An immersive nature room with scenes that celebrate Utah’s renowned national parks and landscapes is a defining feature of the new Delta Sky Club in Salt Lake City. Photo by Jason Dewey/Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Delta’s New Sky Club at SLC

Delta’s new Sky Club in Salt Lake City is a welcome retreat for travelers passing through the airline’s western hub, and at 34,000 square feet, it offers ample space for up to 600 guests to spread out.

The highlight for many travelers will likely be the “immersion room,” a first-of-its-kind space that plays panoramic video scenes of Utah’s forests, canyons, and deserts and uses ambient lighting and sound, such as rainfall and bird song, to mimic Utah’s natural environments, like Monument Valley and Arches National Park.

Again, the design is nature-inspired, though with a moodier, more jewel-toned color palette than the Centurion Lounge, meant to evoke the state’s lakes and caverns. The dimpled metal ceiling above the fireplace and the swirled blue carpet are intended to look like a reflection on the water. Similarly, the custom light fixtures above the bar are designed to look like stalactites, and pebbly hiking pathways inspired the terrazzo mosaic flooring throughout.

The two-sided food buffet offers much of the fare you’d expect at an airport lounge, such as yogurt and granola, charcuterie, soups, salads, and hummus, as well as some interesting mains, like apple cider-glazed pork shoulder and mushroom parmesan chicken thighs.

The design of the new Delta Sky Club took inspiration from natural elements like rocks and water. Photo by Jason Dewey/Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

A wrap-around bar features a limited selection of complimentary wine, beer, and spirits. Premium drinks, such as high-value wine or craft cocktails (including a standard espresso martini and a more playful kiwi spritz), are available for purchase, either with cash, card, or Delta SkyMiles. There are also two beverage stations on either end of the lounge, each with espresso machines, Starbucks coffee on tap, tea, infused waters, and sodas. One even features a “dirty soda” area, where people can whip up a Utah favorite: soda mixed with flavored syrups (such as coconut, peach, and cherry), topped with heavy cream and garnished with maraschino cherries.

There’s a variety of seating types, including leather armchairs, lounge chairs, and banquets, each with USB and USB-C ports nearby. The space also houses nine soundproof Framery phone booths, some of which are ADA-compliant.

Access to Delta’s lounges is limited to travelers with tickets in long-haul premium cabins, those with Sky Club memberships, and holders of certain credit cards, such as the American Express Platinum Card or the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express (or the brand’s business-card version).

The lounge is located between Gates 24 and 26 in Concourse B (next to a dinosaur skeleton) and is open daily from 5:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.