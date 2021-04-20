Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hicksville Trailer Palace & Artist Retreat

Inland Ave, Empire, CA 95357, USA
Website
Come On Barbie Let's Go Party (In the Desert) Empire California United States

Come On Barbie Let's Go Party (In the Desert)

You may not find an address online for this desert diorama in the middle of nowhere near Joshua Tree, CA. You can, however, get directions e-mailed to you, if you book. Walking into the grounds you enter a lifesized Barbie playland pop-up-book complete with themed trailers including (from left to right) "The Pioneer" western trailer, the "Integra-trailer" with alien antennae headbands, the girlie "The Fifi" trailer with a mini-trampoline, "The Lux" haunted house trailer (in honor of the lead singer for The Cramps) and more. Bizarre? Yes. But so are many things in Joshua Tree so embrace the weirdness, drink a beer, enjoy the hot tub, shoot a BB gun and make s'mores in the teepee.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30