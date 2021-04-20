Harpoon Brewery
306 Northern Ave, Boston, MA 02210, USA
| +1 617-456-2322
Sun - Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
Harpoon BreweryLocated in South Boston, the Harpoon Brewery ticks all the boxes on the beer lover’s wish list. There's a detailed, unhurried tour of a working brewing operation and the chance to sample nearly the entire line of Harpoon’s beers (well, as much as you can quaff during 15 minutes at the tasting bar, which is decorated with vintage beer cans from around the world). You can also pick up rarities and limited-run brews at the gift shop (we grabbed the Interrobang Imperial Stout, which has a delirious 18 percent ABV, on our last visit). Once your tour concludes, you can keep the party going at the lively beer hall. The brewery is open daily and pours until till 11 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays—but be forewarned that long lines often form on weekends.
almost 7 years ago
Seasonal Brews From the Source
Twenty-five years ago, Harpoon Brewery was issued the very first permit to brew and package beer commercially in Boston. Originally surrounded by fish companies on the docks of South Boston, the brewery reflects the energy and spirit of what is now a revitalized and hip area of the city. Seasonal ingredients make their way into the changing labels of this craft beer company, and a tour of the brewery is a perfect way to sample and learn more about the process. The Beer Hall serves pints of over a dozen flavors, and soft pretzels for noshing. Note that tickets are only available for purchase on the day of the tour.