Harpoon Brewery

Located in South Boston , the Harpoon Brewery ticks all the boxes on the beer lover’s wish list. There's a detailed, unhurried tour of a working brewing operation and the chance to sample nearly the entire line of Harpoon’s beers (well, as much as you can quaff during 15 minutes at the tasting bar, which is decorated with vintage beer cans from around the world). You can also pick up rarities and limited-run brews at the gift shop (we grabbed the Interrobang Imperial Stout, which has a delirious 18 percent ABV, on our last visit). Once your tour concludes, you can keep the party going at the lively beer hall. The brewery is open daily and pours until till 11 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays—but be forewarned that long lines often form on weekends.