Climbing Up the Pylon Lookout in Sydney

Got the energy and crave for great photo opportunities or just the feel of wind in your hair as you gaze at a scenic panorama? Head over to the Sydney Harbour Bridge Pylon Lookout. Not for the faint-hearted, the climb up 200 stairs brings you eighty-seven meters above the harbor, offering the best visual perception of the city.



With breathtaking views on all sides, the Sydney Harbour Bridge Pylon Lookout is one of those spots that isn’t frequented as often as the Sydney Tower Eye Observation Deck purely due to the lack of elevators. Even-though it lacks modern infrastructure to ease one’s way up to the top, it more than makes up for it with open space and ability to admire the sights devoid of glass windows.



Once on the top, the glass viewfinder at the 360-degree observation area will guide you to locate Sydney’s surrounding suburbs. Overlooking the World Heritage–listed Sydney Opera House, you can also see as far out as the Olympic Stadium in Homebush Bay and the Blue Mountains. Not tall enough? Fret not, as there are stands on all sides of the Lookout to give you that extra height needed to soak in the sights.



There is no way of getting to the pylon entrance by taxi or any other mode of transportation. As the pylon entrance is located right next to extremely heavy traffic flow, the only way there is to walk over.



Entrance to the Pylon Lookout is on the pedestrian pathway on the Eastern side of the Harbour Bridge from the city side.