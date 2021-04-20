Half Moon Bay Brewing Company
390 Capistrano Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019, USA
| +1 650-728-2739
Sun - Sat 11am - 9pm
Seafood and Beer, Right on the Pacific CoastIt may be a little cold and foggy on the the patio at the Half Moon Bay Brewing Company. And certainly a pint or two of their microbrew will refresh more than heat your insides. But don't worry, there are heat lamps over the picnic table or a few fire pits to gather around. Order the clam chowder San Francisco-style in a bread bowl or the fried artichokes to start. Both are savory and hot. The seafood choices are large - prawns, mussels, snapper, salmon, tuna... but if you get overwhelmed, trying the beer and cheese sample will satisfy the beer craving while you decide on the seafood.
I just shot a travel piece for Draft Magazine and loved the dish included at Half Moon Bay Brewery, located just 20 minutes south of San Francisco. Executive Chef Gaston Alfaro told me he loves to play with food and try new things. He made me a "beer-a-misu": a tiramisu dessert made with beer brewed in the brewery. Fantastic! I also had a delicious seafood salad made with beer that had all kinds of great tastes. Every Tuesday night, the brewery has a "taste what the chef likes" night. Gaston creates dishes that suits his mood for the day and let's you try them! Check it out and enjoy one of the brewed beers near one of the heaviest surf waves in the world: Mavericks.