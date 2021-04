Seafood and Beer, Right on the Pacific Coast

It may be a little cold and foggy on the the patio at the Half Moon Bay Brewing Company. And certainly a pint or two of their microbrew will refresh more than heat your insides. But don't worry, there are heat lamps over the picnic table or a few fire pits to gather around. Order the clam chowder San Francisco -style in a bread bowl or the fried artichokes to start. Both are savory and hot. The seafood choices are large - prawns, mussels, snapper, salmon, tuna... but if you get overwhelmed, trying the beer and cheese sample will satisfy the beer craving while you decide on the seafood.