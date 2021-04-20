Greenfield Village 20900 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124, USA

More info Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5pm

Step Back in Time at Greenfield Village At Greenfield Village, part of The Henry Ford, the goal is to recreate what life was like in the early days of the United States of America.



That goal is more than accomplished through the historic structures, activities, and even the work of the actors and employees who populate the 240 acres that make up the Village, which was founded on October 21, 1929.



It's not just American history that's highlighted, as some structures, like the Cotswold Cottage and the Swiss Cottage, represent the cultures of other countries.



Every year the Village also hosts the World Series of Historic Baseball. There are working farms, and craftsmen still create with traditional methods, such as glass blowing and metalworking. Inventors and important historical figures are also highlighted, such as the Wright Brothers, Henry Ford himself, Thomas Edison, and Abraham Lincoln.