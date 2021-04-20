Greenfield Village
Step Back in Time at Greenfield VillageAt Greenfield Village, part of The Henry Ford, the goal is to recreate what life was like in the early days of the United States of America.
That goal is more than accomplished through the historic structures, activities, and even the work of the actors and employees who populate the 240 acres that make up the Village, which was founded on October 21, 1929.
It's not just American history that's highlighted, as some structures, like the Cotswold Cottage and the Swiss Cottage, represent the cultures of other countries.
Every year the Village also hosts the World Series of Historic Baseball. There are working farms, and craftsmen still create with traditional methods, such as glass blowing and metalworking. Inventors and important historical figures are also highlighted, such as the Wright Brothers, Henry Ford himself, Thomas Edison, and Abraham Lincoln.
A World of Discovery: Detroit's Greenfield Village
Part of the Henry Ford Museum, Detroit's Greenfield Village is more than just a place where you can rub shoulders with the past: You'll see reproductions, and a bit of the real thing, too. The Wright Brothers' store from Dayton, Ohio is real, for example, and painstakingly and lovingly reassembled. The lab of tinkerer Thomas Edison is simulated, however, but visitors can still see the Wizard of Menlo Park's key inventions, including the light bulb.
Every part of Greenfield Village takes you back in time, from the Model T's, to the steam engine which you can ride around to get a bird's eye view of Ford's immense and insatiable collection.
