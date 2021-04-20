Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Goose Rocks Beach

Goose Rocks Beach, Maine 04046, USA
Beach Days Kennebunkport Maine United States
Beach Days Kennebunkport Maine United States
Lazy Days Kennebunkport Maine United States
Beach Days Kennebunkport Maine United States
Beach Days Kennebunkport Maine United States
Lazy Days Kennebunkport Maine United States

Beach Days

A great find in Southern Maine, a beautiful five mile beach with spectacular views and long stretches of white sand. No place can compare to the beauty that this beach embraces that families have come to summer for many generations. A perfect day to relax, take advantage of the many water activities out in Goose Rocks Bay overlooking Timber Island. There's something for everyone around every corner of Goose Rocks. Be sure to check it out while your in Southern Maine. Just bear in mind during the summer months you will need a parking sticker, which can be purchased directly from the Kennebunkport Police Department or Kennebunkport Town Hall.
By Christine Anuszewski

More Recommendations

Christine Anuszewski
almost 7 years ago

Lazy Days

Spring time in Goose Rocks Beach is charming. Nested in on this spectacular 5 mile long beach beach. It's the perfect place to pull up an Adirondack chair to relax, soak up the view & read a good book.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points