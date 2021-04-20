Peruvian Chifa: The Secret Menu
Come for the famous dim sum at Golden Wok, but don't leave without trying something from the Peruvian-Chinese (Chifa) menu. You have to ask for the "secret" menu, but the extra effort is worth it. Golden Wok is the only restaurant in Austin
that serves this unique cuisine—one of the most popular in Peru. Must-try dishes include the wantan frito, tallarin saltado, and ChiJauCai chicken. The attentive, friendly staff can answer any questions you have about the menu. Everything comes out piping hot, and the large portions are big enough to share. The restaurant is spacious, clean, and comfortable, but you won't find a romantic ambiance here.