Handcrafted Design in the Outer Sunset

What began as an unassuming shop in San Francisco’s sleepy Outer Sunset neighborhood has since turned into a citywide—if not nationwide—icon for minimalist yet beautiful design.



Opened in 2010 by couple Serena Mitnik-Miller, an artist, and Mason St. Peter, an architect, General Store occupies little more than a hole in the wall on Judah Street, but the small size of the space—like Trouble Coffee just next door—is more than made up for in quality. General Store is filled with treasures like furniture, books, jewelry, cards, succulent plants, and clothes, at once aesthetic and practical.



The San Francisco shop (they opened their second location in Venice Beach in 2012) is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends.



