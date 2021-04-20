Where are you going?
Freehand New York

23 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
Website
| +1 212-475-1920
Freehand Hotel New York

Opened in January 2018, this Flatiron District property is the most recent addition to the Freehand portfolio—a collection that already boasts locations in Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Expect inspired environs throughout, including mid-century modern design by Roman and Williams, an abundance of artwork by Bard College students and alumni, and lots (and lots) of plants. Five categories of guest rooms feature options like bunk beds and “Three’s Company” (a bunk bed over a queen-sized bed), meaning every group can count on cool lodging—without breaking the bank. Still, it’s the common areas that serve as the real hangouts here, including ground-floor restaurant Simon & The Whale and all-day café Studio. Of course, a stay at any Freehand outpost wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Broken Shaker, the brand’s signature drinking destination known for playful takes on bar classics. Find it in New York on the 18th floor, where 360-degree city views accompany quirky drams like Cocoa Puff Old Fashioneds and Strawberry Rye Tais.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

