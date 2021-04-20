Where are you going?
Fouquet

36 Rue Laffitte, 75009 Paris, France
+33 1 47 70 85 00
Mon - Fri 11am - 6:30pm

I've tried many chocolates and candies in Paris—some stellar and unforgettable—but the only confiseur and chocolatier that makes me smile when I think about it is Fouquet. Aside from the impressive selection of candied fruits, dragées, and chocolates, I'm most taken by the store's modesty. Perhaps it's a result of its history as the oldest candy shop in Paris or its clear dedication to the business (the current owner, Frédéric Chambeau, left his position as an engineer to take over the company with his sister, Catherine Vaz). Either way, you won't find contrived friendliness or affectation here—just a warm welcome and a veritable passion for sweets. I'm always torn between the croquants (crunchy chocolates) and the marshmallows (pictured), which are the latest additions to the Fouquet menu. Make a trip here not only to show your friends that you know more French sweets than the macaroon, but also because everything it does—from the preparation to the packaging—is exquisite.
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

