Celebrate Sexuality at San Francisco's Folsom Street Fair

If there’s one situation where the warning “Not for Childen” is suitable, it’s the Folsom Street Fair. (The organizers, Folsom Street Events, suggest not bringing anyone under the age of 18.)

Held annually on September 21st along Folsom Street in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood and spread over 13 city blocks, the Folsom Street Fair is one of the city’s most open displays of sexual liberation, celebrating all manner of fetish and sexuality.

Expect dancing, music, drinking, various demonstrations, and lots of nudity—it’s legal in San Francisco during permanent street fairs. More than 400,000 people show up every year, so be prepared for the ultimate “only in San Francisco” experience.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

