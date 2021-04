Travellers to Florence this summer are being offered a unique dining experience in some of the city's most atmospheric cloisters. Promoted by Firenze Expo 2015, the dinners will showcase both the beauty of these 13th-15th century buildings and the idea of 'simplictas' as inspired by the recipes of Florence's monastic orders. The cloisters of Santo Spirito, San Marco and Ognissanti (home to Domenico Ghirlandaio's glorious Last Supper fresco) will all host dinners prepared by top Tuscan chefs using organic farm-to-table produce grown on the farm in the Cascine park in the west of the city. Each evening kicks off with an aperitivo and a guided tour of the precious art works on site (some of which are normally hidden from public view) followed by gourmet dinner with wine. Up to 50 guests are seated at a single long table draped with white linen and lit by flickering candles, echoing the simple 'fratina' tables used by the monks centuries ago. Luckily, silence is not a requirement. You’ll never get a chance to eat in these venues again; I was lucky enough to attend the inaugural evening in the basilica of Santo Spirito and would highly recommend it. Tickets cost €80.