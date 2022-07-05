Where are you going?
Testaccio Market

Via Beniamino Franklin, 00118 Roma RM, Italy
Mon - Sat 7am - 3:30pm

Testaccio Market

The "new" Testaccio Market opened in a modern building next to the Ex-Mattatoio (former slaughterhouse) in the summer of 2012. The space was much larger than the original market, which meant there was plenty of room to grow new businesses, especially "fast food" stalls. While dining at the market is prevalent in many cities, Rome never had such a thing before Testaccio opened stalls like Mordi e Vai (meatball sandwiches).
By Katie Parla , AFAR Local Expert

Testaccio Market

