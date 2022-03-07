Aussie Bali Adventures Tibubiu, Kerambitan, Tabanan Regency, Bali, Indonesia

Blaze Down a Bali Beach ATV tours have become a popular way to get out of town and see some of the countryside. Aussie Bali Adventures has mapped the perfect route to see a little of everything. The ride begins near Tanah Lot temple and winds down through the rice fields to a long black-sand beach where riders can really open it up and enjoy some speed. Along the beach, caves and little waterfalls can be explored before heading back through the rice fields to the finish line at a beachfront hotel. Post-ride, enjoy refreshments and a swim in the infinity pool. Tours leave three times a day, and kids as young as 4 can tag along for a tandem ride.