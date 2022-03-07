Ubud Yoga Centre
The stunning contrast between the modern design of the Ubud Yoga Centre and the lushness of the surrounding landscape makes it a beautiful sight. Whether you want to sit in the open café for a snack or take part in a yoga or Pilates class, you'll enjoy your time in this very relaxed, social atmosphere. Ubud Yoga Centre is the only Bikram or hot yoga center in Ubud and also offers kundalini, hatha, vinyasa, and Ashtanga classes, as well as something called Inferno Pilates, which is as torturous as it sounds. Parents in need of a sweat and a stretch appreciate the playroom and the Sunday art classes for kids. Check the website for special events and class timetables.