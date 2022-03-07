Where are you going?
Ubud Yoga Centre

108 Jalan Raya Singakerta
Website
| +62 811-3803-266
Ubud Yoga Centre Jembatan Indonesia
Sun 6am - 1:30pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 7pm
Sat 6am - 6:15pm

Ubud Yoga Centre

The stunning contrast between the modern design of the Ubud Yoga Centre and the lushness of the surrounding landscape makes it a beautiful sight. Whether you want to sit in the open café for a snack or take part in a yoga or Pilates class, you'll enjoy your time in this very relaxed, social atmosphere. Ubud Yoga Centre is the only Bikram or hot yoga center in Ubud and also offers kundalini, hatha, vinyasa, and Ashtanga classes, as well as something called Inferno Pilates, which is as torturous as it sounds. Parents in need of a sweat and a stretch appreciate the playroom and the Sunday art classes for kids. Check the website for special events and class timetables. 
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

