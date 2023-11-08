Borgo San Jacopo

Borgo S. Jacopo, 62/R, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
https://www.lungarnocollection.com/borgo-san-jacopo/
open-uri20131112-12402-1lnxk96

Gianluca Moggi

68143d74f5758571f84c18377f7a7ef1.jpg

Lungarno Collection

open-uri20131112-12402-1lnxk96
68143d74f5758571f84c18377f7a7ef1.jpg
CHECK AVAILABILITY

This Ferragamo-owned restaurant is located on the river with in-your-face views of the Ponte Vecchio for the lucky few who manage to book one of the tables on the terrace. Chef Peter Brunel has been making waves with his creative menus: Borgo San Jacopo has been awarded a Michelin star for the past several years in a row. Yes, it’s expensive, but with a tasting menu featuring dishes such as porcini mushroom ice cream and fig molasses and risotto with sea urchin, it’s a meal you won’t soon forget.

A fully vegetarian menu is also available, as is a wine pairing for those adventurous eaters who would prefer for the team’s experienced somms to take the lead.

By Nicky Swallow

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

Nearby highlights
TrattoriaRadi.Paccheri_pomodoro_e_Bufala_copy.jpg
Trattoria i’Raddi
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
f1cbfe2f222594fd7f3c308c844ae15b.jpg
The Medici Dynasty Show
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
d2625c43f9e9d32a7ab6da78503e4369.jpg
Aquaflor Firenze
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
154fa1f716205bf9cfc7f69a7db7569e.jpg
Paperback Exchange
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
PRESSPHOTO Firenze Vestri cioccolata Foto Gianluca Moggi/New Press Photo
Vestri
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
ccaa332fbc68e0836484767ce9627f62.jpg
Boutique Nadine
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
PRESSPHOTO Firenze, Fiaschetteria FantappiË foto Gianluca Moggi/New Press Photo
Fantappiè Fiaschetteria
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
215e18ed303e42837244fd7d87fe421d.jpg
Cantinetta Antinori
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
PatisserieBuonAmici.GillianMcGuirejpg_copy.jpg
Pasticceria Buonamici
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
PRESSPHOTO Firenze, Trattoria Sostanza Foto Gianluca Moggi/New Press Photo
Trattoria Sostanza
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
PRESSPHOTO Firenze, Caffe Rivoire Foto Gianluca Moggi/New Press Photo
Rivoire
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
PRESSPHOTO Firenze, Caffe Gilli Foto Gianluca Moggi/New Press Photo
Caffè Gilli
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
7c355939a2079883215883eedecb2a4f.jpg
Osteria Tripperia Il Magazzino
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
Donatello¥s David, The Bargello Museum, Florence, Tuscany, Italy, Europe
Museo Nazionale del Bargello
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
Villa La Vedetta, Florence, Italy
Villa La Vedetta
April 20, 2021 04:12 PM
IMG_5521.jpg
Villa Campestri
April 20, 2021 04:12 PM
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
U.S. Passport booklet filled with stamps
Visas + Passports
You Can Now Get Your U.S. Passport Faster, the State Department Says
November 07, 2023 07:21 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Qantas airplane wing
Air Travel News
These Are the World’s Safest Airlines
November 07, 2023 06:04 PM
 · 
Barbara Peterson
An illustration of two people sitting at a booth looking at a recycling logo.
Travel for Good
Carbon Neutral, Net Zero, B-Corp—How to Make Sense of Sustainability Buzzwords
November 07, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
Tim Chester
A private cabin on the Rovos Rail train between Pretoria and Cape Town
Trains
This Epic Around-the-World Rail Journey Connects 7 of the World’s Best Train Rides
November 07, 2023 01:26 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Why You Should Go to New York City This Winter
Trending News
Why You Should Go to New York City This Winter
November 07, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
People walking on a cobblestone street on a sunny day
Cities We Love
10 Places in Mexico to Visit for Food, Beaches, and Amazing Sights
November 07, 2023 07:27 AM
 · 
Meagan Drillinger
Load More