Komodo National Park

Komodo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
http://www.komodonationalpark.org
Rinca island. Komodo National Park. Indonesia, Asia.

Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1992, Komodo National Park covers vast areas of land and sea between the islands of Sumbawa and Flores. It’s much more than the home of the legendary Komodo lizard (aka the Komodo dragon). Terrestrial denizens include Timor deer, 72 bird species and an endemic rat. And the underwater world is beyond compare, with pristine coral reefs and ocean currents patrolled by manta rays, dugongs, sharks, sea turtles, dolphins and at least 14 whale species.

By Terry Ward

