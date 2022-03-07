Pemulan Bali Farm Cooking School Banjar Patas, Taro, Gianyar, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80561, Indonesia

Pemulan Bali Farm Cooking School A number of organic farms in the region offer cooking classes, but Bali Farm Cooking School is by far the most welcoming, warm, and traditionally Balinese of the lot. If you're a foodie or just want to get out and see a bit of Bali family life, Wayan and his family will welcome you with open arms. Students begin by heading to the market and touring the farm's garden to gather fresh ingredients and to learn about local herbs and spices that are used in cooking as well as in herbal treatments for a variety of ailments. Then students work in an open-sided kitchen to prepare some classic Balinese dishes and, of course, sit down to a terrific feast afterwards. The farm is almost an hour outside Ubud, but offers convenient round-trip transportation from central Ubud.