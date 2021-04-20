Vatican Museums

Wonderful and Grand

This has to be one of the most impressive, opulent and colorful museum I have ever been to. Take your time to go thru the Vatican Museum, there is a lot to see, so make sure you have plenty of film, and or batteries because you will have a hard time deciding what not to take a picture of. Bring comfortable shoes and be prepared for an overload of your senses. Make sure you don’t miss the highlight of the museum which is the Sistine Chapel like I did because I walked thru it without realizing where I was, it is a big room with no pious, and an incredibly high ceiling, so it’s actually hard to identify the most famous painting (the creation of Adam) in the room unless you look up and mesmerize in awe of the beauty you are experiencing , when I did, I could not go back, so I toured the entire museum once again, which was not bad at all !