Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ji at Bale Sutra 1706

Jalan Pantai Batu Bolong, Canggu Beach, Canggu, Kuta Utara, Canggu, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Website
| +62 361 4731701
Ji at Bale Sutra 1706 Kuta Indonesia
Ji at Bale Sutra 1706 Kuta Indonesia
Ji at Bale Sutra 1706 Kuta Indonesia
Ji at Bale Sutra 1706 Kuta Indonesia
Ji at Bale Sutra 1706 Kuta Indonesia
Ji at Bale Sutra 1706 Kuta Indonesia

More info

Sun 11am - 11:30pm
Mon - Sat 4:30pm - 11:30pm

Ji at Bale Sutra 1706

Equal parts fine-dining restaurant, cocktail bar, and antique gallery, Ji blends Chinese, Japanese, and Balinese culture with modern Japanese cuisine and cocktails. The restaurant is located in Hotel Tugu, one of the first luxury hotels in Canggu. An Indonesian collector rescued an ornate 18th-century Chinese temple from destruction in Java and had it rebuilt here to house the restaurant. Ji's menu features exquisitely prepared sushi and sashimi platters, as well as items that reflect influences from Japanese communities in Peru, China, Korea, and other countries outside Japan. The Dragon of Ji roll is a showstopper. As for cooked seafood, you'll be torn when it comes to the smokey salmon zaru soba with home-smoked salmon belly and citrus broth. Be kind and share the delicate dish with your travel companion? Or keep it all to yourself? An extensive sake, wine, and cocktail menu is available.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

It’s Your Last Chance to Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Credit Card Offers
It’s Your Last Chance to Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Credit Card Offers
United Introduces New Bag Drop “Shortcut”
United Introduces New Bag Drop “Shortcut”
Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers
Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers
Hiking With History: A Pilgrimage Along the Selma to Montgomery Trail
Hiking With History: A Pilgrimage Along the Selma to Montgomery Trail