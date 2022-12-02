JK Place Firenze

Piazza di Santa Maria Novella, 7, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
http://www.jkplace.com
191e2ba090e7bacb55f0794216cb2099.jpg

Albergo JK a Firenze 5105

JK Place Firenze

225b93dffb329921983477e8c117c659.jpg

JK Place Firenze

1d8e79aea4e75d7139d3c88c5fff2715.jpg

JK Place Firenze

J.K._Entrance.jpg

JK Place Firenze

98159c1d48275202772e5fc4ae4a1ecf.jpg

JK Place Firenze

191e2ba090e7bacb55f0794216cb2099.jpg
225b93dffb329921983477e8c117c659.jpg
1d8e79aea4e75d7139d3c88c5fff2715.jpg
J.K._Entrance.jpg
98159c1d48275202772e5fc4ae4a1ecf.jpg

JK Place Firenze is a far cry from Florence’s obsession with all things Renaissance. Set amid the buzz of Piazza di Santa Maria Novella, this onetime private mansion is decked out in black, white, peach, gray, and chrome, with inflections of 1950s movie stars, 1970s pop art, and ornate 19th-century architecture. The reception feels like a library, and the breakfast room is a glassed-over former courtyard with a hefty antique wooden communal table. Free drinks, fresh fruit, and homemade treats (and bubbles at cocktail hour) can be found at all hours in the guests-only lounge area. Impress your well-heeled friends by inviting them to dine on the piazza terrace, presided over by the appropriately black-and-white Basilica di Santa Maria Novella, before moving downstairs to the clubby J.K. Pink Room. Slip upstairs to your individually designed room for a divine night’s sleep, then awake ready to take on one of the world’s most historic cities.

By Kate Thorman

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

AFAR Journeys
VC_Coastal_hero
Journeys: United States
The Ultimate Itinerary for One of the World’s Best Coastal Destinations
HeroImage_GrandWailea
Journeys: Resorts
Relish the Dazzling Green Grandeur of This Dreamy Island Destination
Danube_Heroimage
Journeys: Cruise
This Dream River Cruise is Filled with Nature and Culture
More From AFAR
American Airlines Plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
Loyalty + Rewards
This Is Your Final Chance to Score an 80,000-Mile Bonus on American Airlines’ Top Citi Credit Card
Southwest Airlines airplane flying in the sky
Trending News
Southwest to Test Boarding Families First
25 Travel Gifts Under $25
Holiday Travel
13 Travel Gifts Under $25
pdcp00619.jpg
Longreads
Airlines Still Have Dress Codes for Passengers. Why?
To say it’s “majestic” is an understatement; the California coast is a feast for the senses
Quizzes
Quiz: Dream Big and Discover Your Perfect Pairing in Fascinating California
The city of Boston in Massachusetts in the winter season showcasing the Boston Public Garden at Back Bay.
Where to Go in Winter
The 8 Best Destinations for Your Next Winter Getaway
Load More