Cremation Offerings near the Bat Cave

An Auspicious Day for Cremations
Balinese consult a calendar for any major life (or death) event, and cremations are no exception. On an auspicious day, it is not uncommon to see tens of families, picnics and ashes of their ancestors in hand, making a pilgrimage to Goa Lawah, or the Bat Cave on the southern shores. Some families rent a boat and take the ashes out to see, others make offerings on the shore, all bring a picnic along with a priest. The gods in Bali
are good gods, seeing an offering of food is enough, after the gods have "enjoyed" the visual offering, the family is free to eat it, making even funerals a festive and family event.