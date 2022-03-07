Where are you going?
Mrs Sippy Pool Club, Restaurant and Bar

Mrs Sippy is one of the most gorgeous pool clubs around. The aqua-blue saltwater pools, surrounded by white loungers and a backdrop of palm trees, make the club very Instagram-friendly. Poolside, diving boards at one, three, and five meters (3.2, 9.8, and 16.4 feet) are for the brave or silly and provide a floor show for the sunbathers. A visit to this beautiful tropical oasis comes with a Seminyak-style price tag on cocktails, so take advantage of happy hours and drink specials (in particular, Sippy Sundays, with two-for-one frozen cocktails all day long). Loungers can be reserved ahead by phone.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

