Pura Lempuyang Luhur

Lempuyang Luhur Temple, the Temple of a Thousand Steps
It's quite a hike to Lempuyang temple, which sits at the summit of Mount Lempuyang, 1,058 feet above sea level, but it's worth every one of those thousand(ish) steps. Time your trip to arrive at sunrise, when the view of Mount Agung to the north is at its most stunning and the air is still cool. You might even find you're alone for most of the hike, a rare occurrence in busy Bali
. Remember to be respectful and wear a sarong and sash even while climbing. (Women are asked not to visit this or any other Balinese temple while menstruating.) Lempuyang is about 2 1/2 hours from Ubud by car, but close to Amed, a sleepy coastal town with plenty of places to eat and stay.