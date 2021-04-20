Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pura Lempuyang Luhur

Bunutan, Abang, Seraya Bar., Kec. Karangasem, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80852, Indonesia
Lempuyang Luhur Temple, the Temple of a Thousand Steps Abang Indonesia
Lempuyang Luhur Temple, the Temple of a Thousand Steps Abang Indonesia
Lempuyang Luhur Temple, the Temple of a Thousand Steps Abang Indonesia
Lempuyang Luhur Temple, the Temple of a Thousand Steps Abang Indonesia

Lempuyang Luhur Temple, the Temple of a Thousand Steps

It's quite a hike to Lempuyang temple, which sits at the summit of Mount Lempuyang, 1,058 feet above sea level, but it's worth every one of those thousand(ish) steps. Time your trip to arrive at sunrise, when the view of Mount Agung to the north is at its most stunning and the air is still cool. You might even find you're alone for most of the hike, a rare occurrence in busy Bali. Remember to be respectful and wear a sarong and sash even while climbing. (Women are asked not to visit this or any other Balinese temple while menstruating.) Lempuyang is about 2 1/2 hours from Ubud by car, but close to Amed, a sleepy coastal town with plenty of places to eat and stay.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points