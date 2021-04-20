Federation Square
Swanston St & Flinders St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
+61 3 9655 1900
A Night Out in Federation SquareNo matter the time of day Federation Square buzzes with people enjoying the space, constantly voted one of the ugliest buildings ever.
During any typical week you can find festivals, sporting events broadcast on the big screens, people wandering between the museums, markets or restaurants; but come night the restaurants are full of chatter and the party beats reverberate from the popular Transport Bar.
If you’re a fan of ales or stouts Beer DeLuxe’s long menu is sure to have something to appease your palette.
Stocking an impressive range of local and imported beers, including Australia craft beers, and online menu that is updated weekly.
Feeling peckish? They also have an indoor café and grill on the first floor.
One of the more classy late-night bars, Transit Cocktail Lounge is filled with plush couches, vintage lamps and a stunning view of the MCG, Arts Centre Spire and Yarra River.
Live Jazz, Swing, Funk and Soul bands play on Fridays and Saturdays, and there is always a small crowd of passionate dancers on taking the floor.
Their wine and cocktail lists are sophisticated and extensive with a heavy focus on classic drinks.
If you prefer to dance the night away the Transport Public Bar on the ground floor might be more your style, where the resident DJ’s spin the latest Top 40 tracks.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Flinders in a Flash
We happened to arrive in Melbourne, specifically Federation Square, right at rush hour to catch the masses heading home for the evening.
almost 7 years ago
Australian Centre for the moving image
Really enjoyed the trip to Melbourne - it has an "European" feel - great culture, restaurants and park.
about 6 years ago
Federation Square
You can never get bored walking around in Melbourne. Street performers keep the crowds entertained in and around Federation Square.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Federation Square
Whatever your take on the controversial architecture, Melbourne’s modern-day piazza has become one of the city’s most popular attractions since it opened in 2002, with more than 10 million visits a year. Conveniently located opposite Flinders Street Station, there’s always something going on in this buzzing square, from cultural festivals, exhibitions, performances, films and concerts to lively restaurants, bars and stores. If that all sounds exhausting, simply sit on the steps and watch the world go by.