Federation Square

Whatever your take on the controversial architecture, Melbourne’s modern-day piazza has become one of the city’s most popular attractions since it opened in 2002, with more than 10 million visits a year. Conveniently located opposite Flinders Street Station, there’s always something going on in this buzzing square, from cultural festivals, exhibitions, performances, films and concerts to lively restaurants, bars and stores. If that all sounds exhausting, simply sit on the steps and watch the world go by.