Knippelsbrogade 10, 1409 København K, Denmark
Any discussion of food in Copenhagen invariably includes Noma. It’s hard to overstate the impact of this eatery. For four years, it was declared the world’s best restaurant. Not only did it transform dining in the Danish capital but it made New Nordic gastronomy a force to be reckoned with worldwide. What’s more, a generation of former Noma chefs have launched their own places in the city and abroad that echo the Noma philosophy. Opened in 2003, the original restaurant closed its doors in 2016. There’s a temporary location under the Knippelsbro Bridge for now, and a new permanent location is due to open as part of an urban farm in the Christiania area of Copenhagen. Keep an eye on the website for details.
By Stephen Whitlock , AFAR Local Expert

