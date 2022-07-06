Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Manly to Spit Bridge Coastal Walk

Manly NSW 2095, Australia
Website
Manly to Spit Bridge Coastal Walk Manly Australia
Manly to Spit Bridge Coastal Walk Manly Australia
Manly to Spit Bridge Coastal Walk Manly Australia
Manly to Spit Bridge Coastal Walk Manly Australia

Manly to Spit Bridge Coastal Walk

From Shelly Beach in Manly, the path climbs a flight of stairs surrounded by jungle foliage before alternating between idyllic neighborhoods, clifftop bushland, secluded beaches, and more rainforest. Along the way, you’ll see tropical flowers and eucalyptus trees as well as many colorful birds and the area’s ubiquitous “water dragon” lizards. As soon as you feel hungry, you’ll likely encounter a beach café such as the cabana at Little Manly Cove that serves great paninis. White sand beaches with turquoise waters are the norm, and the path guides you to many that you would have otherwise never found. When you finally reach the Spit Bridge, you’ll be filled with accomplishment and the feeling that you covered a lot more than just six or seven miles.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

Away Now Makes Outdoor Gear Like Duffels and Backpacks
Away Now Makes Outdoor Gear Like Duffels and Backpacks
This Little-Visited Island Nation Is Reopening for the First Time in 2 Years
This Little-Visited Island Nation Is Reopening for the First Time in 2 Years
Delta Is Waiving All July 4th Weekend Flight Changes—Including Fare Differences
Delta Is Waiving All July 4th Weekend Flight Changes—Including Fare Differences
3 Great Countries in Africa for Your First Safari
3 Great Countries in Africa for Your First Safari