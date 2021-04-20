Where are you going?
Feathers Boutique

1700 South Congress Avenue
Website
| +1 512-912-9779
Vintage Austin Austin Texas United States
Vintage Austin Austin Texas United States
Sun - Sat 11am - 7pm

Vintage Austin

Feathers Boutique has offered a carefully curated collection of vintage clothing for women since 2005, and now also boasts a collection of artisan jewelry to match. Best of all, they're committed to making fashion accessible (that is, affordable) for everyone. Stop in and have a new experience each time, as their inventory is constantly rotating.
By Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert

Jennifer Flowers
AFAR Staff
about 5 years ago

Vintage Finds at the Colorful Feathers Boutique

"Each of the vintage finds at Feathers feels special. And because I’m a Virgo, I really love how everything is organized by color," Lambert discloses.

