Feathers Boutique
1700 South Congress Avenue
| +1 512-912-9779
Sun - Sat 11am - 7pm
Vintage AustinFeathers Boutique has offered a carefully curated collection of vintage clothing for women since 2005, and now also boasts a collection of artisan jewelry to match. Best of all, they're committed to making fashion accessible (that is, affordable) for everyone. Stop in and have a new experience each time, as their inventory is constantly rotating.
Vintage Finds at the Colorful Feathers Boutique
"Each of the vintage finds at Feathers feels special. And because I’m a Virgo, I really love how everything is organized by color," Lambert discloses.