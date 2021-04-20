Feathers Boutique 1700 South Congress Avenue

Sun - Sat 11am - 7pm

Vintage Austin Feathers Boutique has offered a carefully curated collection of vintage clothing for women since 2005, and now also boasts a collection of artisan jewelry to match. Best of all, they're committed to making fashion accessible (that is, affordable) for everyone. Stop in and have a new experience each time, as their inventory is constantly rotating.