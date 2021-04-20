Fashion Outlets of Chicago
5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
| +1 847-928-7500
Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm
Fashion Outlets of ChicagoUsed to be that doing serious outlet shopping required driving to Gurnee, Aurora, or Huntley. As of August 2013, Rosemont has its own outlet mall, and a classy one at that, with hundreds of high-end retailers from Aéropostale to Van Heusen. There’s a shuttle service to and from O’Hare Airport, too.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Chicago's Newest Outlet Mall
The latest addition to the Chicago shopping scene is the enormous Fashion Outlets of Chicago shopping complex. Residing just a stones throw from O'Hare, this place is sure to lure anyone from a 50-mile radius in for a peek at the new digs. Boasting heavy hitters like Gucci and Burberry, all the way to athletic mainstays like Nike and Adidas, it's all here. From fitness to fine dining, and everything in between, you'll be draped in style.