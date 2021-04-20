Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fashion Outlets of Chicago

5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
Website
| +1 847-928-7500
Fashion Outlets of Chicago Rosemont Illinois United States
Chicago's Newest Outlet Mall Rosemont Illinois United States
Fashion Outlets of Chicago Rosemont Illinois United States
Chicago's Newest Outlet Mall Rosemont Illinois United States

More info

Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm

Fashion Outlets of Chicago

Used to be that doing serious outlet shopping required driving to Gurnee, Aurora, or Huntley. As of August 2013, Rosemont has its own outlet mall, and a classy one at that, with hundreds of high-end retailers from Aéropostale to Van Heusen. There’s a shuttle service to and from O’Hare Airport, too.

By Anne Ford , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Matthew Keesecker
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Chicago's Newest Outlet Mall

The latest addition to the Chicago shopping scene is the enormous Fashion Outlets of Chicago shopping complex. Residing just a stones throw from O'Hare, this place is sure to lure anyone from a 50-mile radius in for a peek at the new digs. Boasting heavy hitters like Gucci and Burberry, all the way to athletic mainstays like Nike and Adidas, it's all here. From fitness to fine dining, and everything in between, you'll be draped in style.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points